The Trump Administration is a considering a significant hike in admission to 17 National Parks.

According to the NPS, the proposed increase is needed to address a maintenance backlog.

“The infrastructure of our national parks is aging and in need of renovation and restoration,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “Targeted fee increases at some of our most-visited parks will help ensure that they are protected and preserved in perpetuity and that visitors enjoy a world-class experience that mirrors the amazing destinations they are visiting.”

While park enthusiasts may applaud the idea of improving NPS infrastructure, there’s serious concern about who would bear the financial burden.

The Enjoy the Silence Podcast debates and has a tip on how you could save some money when/if the increase goes into effect.

Kim Kardashian experiences nature at a resort that cost $2,000 a night

Kardashian celebrated her 37 birthday at 5-Star resorts, and she posted a picture of her breathtaking view overlooking Canyon Point Utah.

But is the resort making a mockery of nature?

NASA may have identified a planet that’s very similar to Earth.

New research from NASA’s Kepler mission has revealed 20 promising worlds that might be able to host life.

NewScientist reports that one of the most promising worlds for life on the list is called KOI-7923.01, it is 97 percent the size of Earth, but a little colder.

