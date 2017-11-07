NASA will allow “highly visible” social media users to view a SpaceX launch up close

NASA says they will select up to 40 social media users with “unique” audiences to attend the next launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The participants will also get to tour NASA facilities at the Kennedy Space Center and speak with NASA and SpaceX representatives.

The SpaceX mission is targeted for no earlier than December and will be carrying the Dragon spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

NASA wants the selected social media users to blog, Tweet and Instagram everything about the cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Who’s NASA looking for?

NASA says the event is designed for people who:

  • Actively use multiple social networking platforms and tools to disseminate information to a unique audience.
  • Regularly produce new content that features multimedia elements.
  • Have the potential to reach a large number of people using digital platforms.
  • Reach a unique audience, separate and distinctive from traditional news media and/or NASA audiences.
  • Must have an established history of posting content on social media platforms.
  • Have previous postings that are highly visible, respected and widely recognized.
Those wanting to apply can follow this link. 

NASA opened registration for the event on October 31st and will close the window for registration on November 7 at 11:59 EST.

