Airstream announces launch date for its lightweight “Nest” camper

Airstream, Inc. announced a launch date for its long-anticipated Nest camper. The fiberglass camper is a significant departure from the Ohio company’s typical polished aluminum design and will be considerably lighter than traditional Airstream models.

In a blog post released by Airstream Thursday night, the company said that they would launch the 16-foot trailer April 12, 2018.

Airstream says, “Nest perfectly balances Airstream’s dedication to endless adventure and expert craftsmanship. It’s a far cry from the fiberglass travel trailers of yesteryear, made specifically for those who value both contemporary design and time spent outdoors.”

What we know

The camper will have a rear entry door and be offered in two interior floor plans. Airstream says it will have premium fixtures, Tuft and Needle bedding, and simple and stylish window treatments.

Newly released pictures of the Nest show that Airstream worked hard to stay true to its other models with its many windows. The company describes the view as “nearly panoramic”. The Nest also boasts a skylight and vertical window in the doorway.

Airstream claims the Nest will offer ample room to relax, cook and sleep, but has yet to release any interior pictures of the latest design. However, you can see some inside prototype pictures here, but these photos will likely differ from the final product.

Airstream has not revealed a price for the Nest, but it’s expected to be priced close to the Airstream Basecamp model, which has an MSRP of $34,900

